Skarbek, Raymond J. August 31, 1933 - July 25, 2019 Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sophia Skarbek; and siblings, Florence, Adeline and Joseph "BUD". He is survived by his loving wife, Donna (Hasiak) Skarbek; and his children, Dave Skarbek and Sonie (Sandi) Skarbek-Kirkland. VISITATION to take place on Tuesday, July 30, from 911am at Bethany Funeral Home, with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow. Burial in St. John Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

