Skarbek, Donna J. February 14, 1937 - September 18, 2019 VISITATION: Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 11am-12noon, at Bethany Funeral Home with funeral service to follow. Interment at St. John's Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.