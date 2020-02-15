Skallberg, Marie (Cassidy) January 1, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Marie will be interred at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, IA with her husband, Gareld Skallberg, who preceded her in death in 2015.

To plant a tree in memory of Marie Skallberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.