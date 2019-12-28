Skaff, Duane L. March 14, 1939 - December 27, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Wanda Skaff; son, Vince Skaff; parents, George and Delia Skaff; daughter-in-law, Deanna Skaff; brother, Del Skaff. Survived by children, Dr. Matthew (Jennifer) Skaff, Dr. Suzanne (Eric) Schumacker; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Skaff; grandchildren, Samantha Skaff, Zachary Skaff, Daniel Skaff, Delia Schumaker, Sadie Schumaker; sister-in-law, Bonnie Skaff; numerous nieces and nephews. SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am, at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 10303 Boyd St. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, 5:30-7:30pm, with a Trisagion Service at 7:30pm, at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, All Holy Family Greek Orthodox Church, or Wounded Warrior Project. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

