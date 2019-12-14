Sivadge, Connie L.

Sivadge, Connie L. January 7, 1943 - December 5, 2019 Age 76. Connie loved the Lord and was a devoted Christian. She was a loving and caring nurse for over 30 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Opal Forcade; brothers, Jim and Michael. Survived by husband, Duane Sivadge; sons: Les Gwartney, Dr. Dan Gwartney (Christina), Chris Forcade, Kent Sivadge (Carol), Terry Sivadge (Diane), Steve Sivadge (Jean); 16 Grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, 57pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Avenue, Omaha, NE. Burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Omaha, NE. Memorials to Franklin Graham Samaritan's Purse and Christ Community Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

