Sitzler, Donald LeRoy

Sitzler, Donald LeRoy Donald LeRoy Sitzler, age 83, passed away November 21, 2019. He was born on January 9, 1936 to the late Walter and Mildred (Ulrich) Sitzler in Omaha, NE. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathan Duncan and sister, Marlene Groves. He is survived by his wife, Ora Jean Sitzler; daughters, Deborah Shaw (Bruce); Cheryl Landholm (Lon); grandchildren, Michael Duncan; Blake Landholm; Tyler Landholm; great-grandson, Koltyn Landholm; sister, Bev Johnson; brother, Dan Sitzler (Sandy); a host of other relatives and friends. VISITATION: 10-11am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with a MEMORIAL SERVICE: starting at 11am. Inurnment will be at a later date at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

Tags

