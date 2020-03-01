Sisi, Leslie Joan (Smith)

Sisi, Leslie Joan (Smith) Age 59 - January 21, 2020 Age 59. Passed away unexpectedly on January 21. She was a dedicated, loving mother. Her eyes lit up at the smiles and laughter of children. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved adventure. Preceded in death by her parents, Jean (Cullen) and Harold Smith. She is survived by her sons, Jason Sisi of Los Angeles, CA, Patrick Miller of Dayton, OH and Timothy Mastny of Omaha, NE; her niece, Michele (Eric) Edwards; and great nephew, Aiden; and great nieces, Charlotte and Sophie of Tremonton, UT; and her siblings, Harold Smith of Kansas City, MO, Lori Smith, Larry Smith all of Minneapolis, MN, Luann (Paul) Carter of Laughlin, AZ, Lyle Smith of Omaha, NE, Lisa Wright of Hollywood, FL, and Lou Smith (Sam Sirko) of Chicago, IL. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring.

