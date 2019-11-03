Sirles, Donald P. August 10, 1934 - October 27, 2019 Founder of Sirles Printing Company. Passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Don was an extraordinary athlete and avid sports fan and blessed with countless friends. He was a loving husband and father and will be missed by many. Preceded in death by parents, William and Ruth; brother, Robert; and sister, Lillian Zabrack. Survived by wife, Joanna; daughters, Shannon Davis, and Kim Lincoln; and grandson, Dylan. VISITATION: Saturday, November 9, at 11am, followed by a CELEBRATION of LIFE at 12Noon, all at West Center Chapel. Interment in Evergreen. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

