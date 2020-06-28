Sirk, Illar, Ph.D.

Sirk, Illar, Ph.D. August 21, 1928 - May 13, 2020 Of Lincoln. Born in Riga, Latvia, to Linda Lespa Sirk, a concert pianist and August Leopold Sirk, an architect and WWI hero in Latvia who was honored for his valor. He is survived by his older sister, Aino Sirk Hunter, Waldorf, MD; his younger brother, Harry (Linda), Pasadena, CA; and his beloved children, Caroline Vaudemont Douy (Arnaud), France; Leo Cyr Sirk (Elizabeth), AZ; Cyril August Sirk, CA; and Astrid Elizabeth Cuthbertson (Joshua), FL. His grandchildren are Alexandre Douy, Devin Levi Sirk, Eric Sirk, Deacon Cuthbertson and David Cuthbertson. Illar graduated from the University of Nebraska in Architecture in 1955. After two years in the U.S. Army, he worked for Leo A. Daly Co. as the designer for the Omaha Airport Terminal Complex, Lewis and Clark Jr. High, Creighton's Library and Business Administration Building and the Swanson Office Building. He also supervised over 30 Peace Corps Volunteer architects in Tunisia. During his final years, Illar was appreciative of the care and attention he received in Lincoln from Orchard Park, Homestead Nursing Home, Hospice Community Care of Nebraska and his wonderful guardian, Cindy Hadsell. His funeral arrangements were handled by Chapel of Memories, Omaha. Inurnment will be in Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln. Wyuka Cemetery 3600 O Street, Lincoln NE 68510

