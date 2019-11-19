Sirek, Barbara Betty (Becker)

Sirek, Barbara Betty (Becker) Age 95 Barbara Betty (Becker) Sirek passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019 at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth, NE. Barbara loved and was devoted to her family. Left to honor Barbara Betty and remember her love are her six children: Connie (Don) Grout, Urbandale, IA; Bernice (Robert) Kocanda, Omaha, NE; Susan (Atley) Wedemeyer, Omaha, NE; David (Beth) Sirek, Elkhorn, NE; Jean Sirek (Chet Hayes), Carson City, NV; and Ross (Janice) Sirek, St. Louis, MO. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 1pm at Chapel at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth, NE. Officiate will be Pastor Chris Abbott. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com. Stonacek Funeral Chapel 1200 N 13th St, Norfolk, NE 68701 | (402) 371-7676

