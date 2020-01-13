Siragusa, Janice Clare December 23, 1940 - January 10, 2020 Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother died peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by parents, Bernadine and Leo Tegels; brother, Leo Jr.; daughter, Theresa; and grandson, Jude. Survived by husband, Al; sisters, Diane Blakley, and Mary Lee Baker; brothers, Arden (Marcile) Tegels, and Allan (Patty) Tegels, children: Tim Siragusa, Dan Siragusa (Ronnie Martin), Kelly Adams (Tom), Toni Siragusa, and Pat Siragusa (Kim Vavra), grandchildren: Claire, Paul, Veronica, and Stephanie;and many nieces, nephews and members of the Siragusa family. Family will Receive friends Tuesday 5-7pm, followed by VIGIL SERVICE all at West Center Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 11am at St. James Catholic Church, 4720 N. 90 St. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Omaha Public Library, Nebraska Humane Society, or St. James Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

