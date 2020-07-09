Siragusa, Alfred "Al" December 7, 1937 - July 6, 2020 Our dear father, brother, and grandfather made his final journey home to be with his beloved wife, Janice, daughter, Teresa, and grandson, Jude. Al is survived by sisters, Bessie McCullough and Josie Parrett; children: Tim, Dan (Ronnie Martin), Kelly (Tom) Adams, Toni, and Patrick (Kim Vavra); grandchildren: Claire, Paul, Veronica, and Stephanie; numerous Siragusa nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as members of the Tegels family. He is preceded in death by parents, John and Concetta; siblings: (and spouses), John (Mary), Laura (Barney), Sam (Rose), Nancy, Phil (Georgia), (Wayne), and Lucille (Jim). Our father's greatest gift was to teach us that a family loves each other above everything else. VISITATION followed by CDC guidelines: Thursday, July 9th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, July 10th, 11am, St. James Catholic Church (4710 N. 90th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post 1. Memorials to the family and St. James Catholic Church. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Siragusa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.