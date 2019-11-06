Sip, Richard Dennis

Sip, Richard Dennis September 7, 1948 - November 4, 2019 Age 71. Preceded in death by his wife, Sharon K; father, Richard J.; mother, Berl J.; brother, Dean A.; and son, Brian M. Survived by his son, Richard, Jr. (Shelly); daughter, Aimee L.; grandchildren Brooke, Leah, Isabelle, Brian, Addison and Sam. Private Service. Memorials directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

