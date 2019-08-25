Sinos, Ann M. June 2, 1926 - August 24, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, George L. Sinos, Sr. Survived by son, George L. Sinos, Jr.; four grandchildren: Eric Hayward, Carrin Meadows, Steven Sinos, and Allison Gillespie; four great-grandchildren: Alex, Katelynn, Jacob, and Jace; sister, Sylvia Dempsey; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, August 28th at 10:30am, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. 6th St. in Papillion. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

