Sinnott, Mary Lou July 15, 1938 - June 14, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Thomas A.; son, David; daughter, Sheila Glasshoff; and grandson, David Beran. Survived by children: Pam Jacobsen (Ralph), MaryBeth Valien, Joe, Mark and Tom (Stephanie); 14 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, June 17th from 4pm to 6pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, June 18th, 10:30am, St. James Catholic Church (4710 N. 90th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil and Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel | 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

