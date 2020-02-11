Singer, John M. July 8, 1943 - February 6, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, William E. and Maxine Singer; and sister Judy Singer. Survived by loving wife of 53 years, Marilyn; children, Tracy (Brian) Zych, and Tad (Melissa) Singer; grandchildren, Bailey Zych, Courtney Zych, Lauren Zych, Caleb Singer, and Sebastian Singer; siblings, Jeanne Warland, and William "Bill" (Rhonda) Singer; extended family and many friends. V VISITATION: Thursday, February 13, from 4-6:30pm. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: 10am on Friday, February 14. Both Services at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hllcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

To plant a tree in memory of John Singer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.