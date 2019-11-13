Sing, John Andrew Joseph

Sing, John Andrew Joseph November 28, 1952 - November 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Paul and Mabel. Survived by wife of 48 years, Sharon Marie (Lee) Sing; daughter, Jamie McCarty (Todd); son, Jason Sing (Tymaree); grandchildren: Daniel, Colton, Caleb, Simone, Isabel, Iyla and Londyn. John was the Fire Chief and Safety Director at the Boys Town Fire Station. Family will receive friends Friday, November 15th from 5pm to 7pm at Immaculate Conception-Boys Town (Dowd Chapel), 13943 Dowd Drive, followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 16th, 10am, Immaculate Conception-Boys Town (Dowd Chapel). In lieu of flowers, please support your local fire fighters and police officer association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

