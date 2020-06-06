Sindelar, Rosemary E. June 28, 1935 - June 3, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Elizabeth Papp. Survived by her husband of 67 years, Don Sindelar; children, Lynette (Vince) Timmerman, Donald, Jr. (Debbie) Sindelar, and Ken (Cathy) Sindelar; brothers, Alex (Janet) Papp and Robert (Lana) Papp; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends. VISITATION: Monday, June 8, from 5-7pm at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 9, at 11am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

