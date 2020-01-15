Sims, Edith Ann Age 95 Edith Ann Sims, of Holdrege, NE, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes. Edith Ann leaves to celebrate her life, her three daughters: Rita Skiles and her husband, Brad of Huntley, NE; Kathy Dobesh and her husband, Dale of Ansley, NE; and Cindy Pille and her husband, Vince of Ashland, NE; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Gary Sims and his wife, Renetta of Kearney, NE; one sister-in-law, Judy Sims of Alma; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. VISITATION: Friday, January 17, 2020, from 48pm, with the family greeting from 67:30pm, at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege. FUNERAL SERVICES for Edith Ann Sims will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10:30am at the Huntley United Methodist Church in Huntley with Reverend Jean Clayton officiating. Interment will follow at the Alma Cemetery, Alma, NE. A memorial has been established in Edith Ann's honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Holdrege, NE | 308-995-4114
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
4:00PM-8:00PM
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington St
Holdrege, NE 68949
Jan 17
Family Greeting
Friday, January 17, 2020
6:00PM-7:30PM
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home
401 Burlington St
Holdrege, NE 68949
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:30AM
Huntley United Methodist Church
1305 Mabel Avenue
Huntley, NE 68971
