Simpson, Virginia N.

Simpson, Virginia N. March 8, 1939 - December 11, 2019 Virginia Simpson, age 80, of Omaha, passed away Wednesday, December 11, surrounded by her daughters. She worked as a paraprofessional/teacher's aide for Omaha Public Schools for more than 40 years, was a gifted artist, loved old movies and her cats, and was actively involved in her church, the historic St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Omaha. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Clyde Q. Simpson; mother to Kim M. Simpson (Fredericksburg, Virginia), Vick A. McNealy and Danielle M. Simpson; sister to Joe Inserra; daughter to the late Fred Inserra and the late Ella Inserra; mother-in-law to Mike McNealy; sister-in-law to Pam Inserra, Everett, and the late Angela Simpson, Duane and Rita Simpson; and aunt to nieces and nephews. She will be deraly misssed by her family and friends. We love you, Mom, rest in peace. All are welcome to celebrate her life. VISITATION: Tuesday, December 17, 5:30-6:30pm at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1248 S. 10th St, Omaha, NE 68108), immediately followed by the recitation of the Rosary. FUNERAL MASS: St. Frances Cabrini Church on Wednesday, December 18 at 10:30am. BURIAL: Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park at 11:30am, followed by luncheon at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

Tags

