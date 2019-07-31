Simpson, Dillon

Simpson, Dillon August 15, 1995 - July 27, 2019 Glenwood, IA. Survived by his father, Dave (Kathy) Simpson; mother, Lisa (Chris) Hearn; twin sister, Alexis Simpson; siblings, Katelyn and Christopher Hearn; grandparents, Barbara J Simpson, John (Diane) Lemen, Thomas (Norma) Hearn; aunts and uncles, Sandy Lemen (Josh and Neely Ladd), Karen Lawton (Al), Noreen (Bryan) Hebda, Janet Rubin, Paul (Ed) Simpson, Carol (John) Ross; numerous cousins, extended relatives, and a host of loving friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Calvary Baptist Church, Glenwood, IA. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the church. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Calvary Baptist Church. LOESS HILLS FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER Glenwood, IA | (712) 527-5241 | www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

