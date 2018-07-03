Simonson, Barbara J. Mar 16, 1964 - Jun 29, 2018 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by father, Tom; brother, Don. Survived by mother, Betty; siblings, Wayne (Joyce), Lynn (Robert) Higdem; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-7pm, at Mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at Mount View Presbyterian, 5308 Hartman Ave. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Mount View Presbyterian Church, Nebraska Humane Society, or donor's choice. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

