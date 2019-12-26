Simonsen, Duane Age 91 - December 23, 2019 Pender, NE. Passed away peacefully at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender. FUNERAL SERVICES will be on Monday, December 30, at 10:30am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pender, with Reverend Robert Schilling officiating. VISITATION will be on Sunday, December 29, at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender from 5-7pm, with PRAYER SERVICE at 7pm. BURIAL will be in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Pender. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. MUNDERLOH-SMITH FUNERAL HOME Pender, NE (402) 385-3093 | www.munderlohfuneralhome.com

