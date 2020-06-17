Simons, Dorothy

Simons, Dorothy Age 92 Preceded in death by daughter, Mary Lou O'Loughlin. Survived by husband, Tom "Deak" Simons; son, Horton Simons; daughter, Michelle (Ron) Lainson; son-in-law, John O'Loughlin; 5 grandchildren, Marc (Natalie) Rossitto, Vince (Veronica) Rossitto, Josh Humphrey, Nathan Lainson and Alex Lainson; 2 great-grandchildren, Christopher and Ava Rossitto; many other family members. VISITATION Thursday 4-7pm at Funeral Home. Graveside Service Friday 10:30am at St. John Cemetery in Bellevue. To view a live broadcast of the Visitation, go to our website and click on Dorothy's obit and Stream Service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

