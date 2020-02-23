Simons, Bonnie Jean

Simons, Bonnie Jean September 18, 1935 - February 19, 2020 Age 84. Preceded in death by husband, James T.; granddaughter, Keisha R. Simons. Survived by son, James T. Simons, Jr. (Judith E.); daughter, Marjorie A. Simons-Bester (Michael B.); granddaughter, Michelle J. Bester; great-grandson, Aiden D. Simons-Gonzales; and many beloved family members and friends. VISITATION: Friday, Feb. 28, 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, with Prayers and Remembrances at 7pm. FUNERAL: Saturday, Feb. 29, 10am at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 5318 S. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68107. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery. Memorials: Bethel Missionary Baptist Church BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

