Simonetti, Adam H. Nov 21, 1932 - Jul 5, 2018 After 65 years of marriage, survived by loving wife, Wanda; daughters, Gina (Steve) Brown, Lisa Simonetti (Kenny Allen), deceased son Norman Simonetti; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren. At Adam's request, No Service will be held. Condolences may be sent to Wanda. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

