Age 66. William G. Simon died of cancer on July 2, 2017. Bill maintained a strong work ethic throughout his life in construction and tile. A perfectionist and man of great integrity, he strived to do the right thing regardless of the morals or opinions of others near him. He loved his close friends dearly, laughing with them for hours. He had a great sense of humor. A loving father, he tried to instill solid morals in his three children: Ashleigh Simon, 29; Alex Simon, 30; Nicole Halhouli, 34. The little things meant the most to him. He was proud to get matching tattoos with his daughter, Ashleigh, that said love in Arabic, which he showed off to everyone, and tracing family through Ancestry together. Till we’re together again on the other side, Bill, you’ll be missed. You endured a tough life but you’re Home now.

