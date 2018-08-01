Simms, Portia (Trulove) Oct 18, 1923 - Jul 27, 2018 Survived by daughter, Blaze Trulove; her family and friends at Notre Dame Sisters. Preceded by her son, Jacob Simms; sister, Melba Trulove; parents, Willie and Ruby Trulove; ex-husband, Jacob Simms Sr. SERVICES: 10am Saturday, August 4, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Notre Dame Sisters (3501 State Street). Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

