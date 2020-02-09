Simmons, Fred W. June 25, 1947 - February 7, 2020 Preceded by parents, Fred Jr. and Julaine Simmons; and sisters, Kathy Dettman and Kris Simmons. Survived by wife Mary Ellen Simmons; children: Kerry Simmons, Dawn Wecker (Nathan), and Jeffrey Simmons (Kimberly); grandchildren: Nolan, Reid, Delaney, Gillian, Julaine, and Hayden; nieces, Lisa Dettman and Tracy Dettman; brother-in-law Don Dettman; many extended family and friends. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Wednesday, February 12, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 8200 North 30th St. VISITATION: 5-7pm Tuesday, with WAKE SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. BURIAL with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Visiting Nurse Association. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

