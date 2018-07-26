Simmons, Audrey E. Jun 14, 1930 - Jul 23, 2018 Preceded in death by parents and by husband, Fred Simmons, Jr. Survived by daughter, Wendie Widener; son, Lee Widener; brothers: Burton Finch (Anita), Clifford Finch (Karen), and James Finch (Ruth); sister, Sharon Robison (Wendell). VISITATION: Friday, July 27th from 12:30pm to 1:30pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL at 1:30pm. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

