Simmonds, Robert L. "Bob"

Simmonds, Robert L. "Bob" June 20, 1942 - August 5, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Violet and James Simmonds; brothers, Wayne and Nicholas Simmonds; brother in law, Norman Short. Survived by wife, Linda Simmonds; children, Timothy (Greg Stinson) Simmonds, Andrea Williams; grandchildren, Holden (Barbara) Simmonds, Cassidy Simmonds, Keegan, Rylee, Brianna and Delanie Donahue; great grandson, Arthur Simmonds; siblings, Nancy Short, Joyce (Harry) Flaitz, James (Shirley) Simmonds, Raymond Simmonds; sisters in law, Shirley Simmonds and Helen Otte; nieces, nephews and cousins. SERVICES: Saturday, Aug. 10, 11am, at Living Faith United Methodist Church, 5319 South 182 Ave. VISITATION: Friday, 6-8pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson Association. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.