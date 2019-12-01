Simmonds, Deacon Frank W. "Bud" Age 69 Elkhorn, NE. Survived by his children, Nicole (Shane) McDonald of Broomfield CO, Elizabeth (Nels Becker) Simmonds of Portland OR, Julie (James) Hoff of Elkhorn, Margaret (Pedro) Linale of Omaha, Tyler Simmonds of Lincoln NE, Dillon Simmonds of Omaha, Daniel Sird of Lincoln, and Matthew Sird of Omaha; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and his sister, Mary (Larry) Phillips of Omaha. VISITATION: Monday 5-7pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10:30am, all at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Elkhorn. Memorials to the family. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

