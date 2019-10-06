Silva, Patricia V.

Silva, Patricia V. February 11, 1929 - October 3, 2019 Age 90. Preceded in death by her husband, James J.; sisters, Ruth Phillips and Dorothy Martin; and brother, Paul Stanley Martin. Survived by her children, Dianne G. Silva-Ratti, James T. Silva (Sharlette S.), and Chris E. Silva (Diane M.); grandchildren: Dylan Ratti, Jennifer Doyle (John), Melissa McMillian (Charles), Mindi Wilsey (Chris), Dana Brummund (Craig), Angel Mascarello (Josh), Becca Sarratt, Tiffany Burns (Kevin), and Daniel Silva; great-grandchildren: Mariah and Brianna, Kyleigh and Blake, Kiera and Brynn, Cameron and Alayna, and Tristan, Kellen and Phillip; step-daughter, KerryLynn Silva and her family; and many loving relatives. VISITATION: Monday, October 7, 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 8, at 10:30am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pg=fund&amp;fr_id=1060&amp;pxfid=594822 BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.