Signorile, Philip Michael

Signorile, Philip Michael December 12, 1954 - March 19, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Frances R. "Dolly" Signorile. Survived by wife, Holly D. Signorile; stepson, Calvin Bisby; sisters, Mary L. Boston and Christine O'Brien (Timothy); father, Philip Signorile; nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL MASS: Monday, June 8th, 10am, at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S. 118th St.). INTERMENT: 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Philip Signorile as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.