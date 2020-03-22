Signorile, Philip Michael December 12, 1954 - March 19, 2020 Preceded in death by his mother, Frances R. "Dolly" Signorile. Survived by his wife, Holly D.; step-son, Calvin Bisby; father, Philip; sisters, Mary Boston, and Christine O'Brien (Timothy); nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass to be announced. Interment will be in Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

