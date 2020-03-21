Sievers, Charles L. July 25, 1925 - March 19, 2020 Proud WWII Navy Veteran. Preceded in death by loving wife of 71 years, Jacqueline. Survived by children, Teri (Doug) Dougherty, Charlie (Amy) Sievers, Bob Sievers (Brad Tyson); grandchildren, Patrick (Luciana) Dougherty, Kelsey (Jake) Huber, Jake Sievers, Ben Sievers; great-grandchildren, Scarlet Huber and Cullen Dougherty. Private family service will be held at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home and will be forwarded to the family to be distributed to various veteran's organizations. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

