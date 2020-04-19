Siepelmeier, Joyce V. (Schobert)

Siepelmeier, Joyce V. (Schobert) March 20, 1933 - April 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents: Mark and Gertrude (Koppenhaver) Schobert. Survived by husband: Merlyn; daughters: Susan Siepelmeier, Emporia, KS., Jane Siepelmeier and husband, Craig, Papillion, NE; grandchildren: Kimberlyn Joy Siepelmeier, Mark Prauner, Brooklyn Prauner. Private Family Services will be held. When enjoying your next cup of coffee, please lovingly think of Joyce, a lifelong Republican. Memorial suggested to Family Choice at this time. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

