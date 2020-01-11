Siemek, Veronica S. "Ronni" December 14, 1957 - January 1, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Daniel and Lorraine Siemek; brother, Joe Siemek. Survived by sisters, Dianne Jones and Linda (Russ) Flott; nieces, nephews; and dear friend, Craig Anderson. VISITATION begins Monday, 12pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm, at the mortuary. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

