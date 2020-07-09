Siegel, Selma (Simmy) April 26, 1942 - July 7, 2020 Born in Brooklyn, NY. Simmy loved mahjong and was an excellent Scrabble player. Preceded in death by first husband, Victor Helfeld; parents, Morris and Betty Dudowitz; brother, Leon. Survived by husband, Wayne; daughters, Amy, Susan, Debbie (Steve); son, Mark (Joji); four grandchildren. Private graveside service July 9 at 11am. Memorials to The Michael J Fox Foundation or charity of your choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Selma Siegel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.