Siedlik, Elsie M. (Pachunka) July 5, 1923 - September 18, 2019 Age 96. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas F. Siedlik. Survived by daughters, Carolyn (Ron) Baratta, Patti (Frank) Yelick, and Susan Bessey; son, Thomas W. Siedlik; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Sunday, 4-7pm, with 7pm Prayer Service, at Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials to St. Judes Hospital. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.