Sieborg, Carol E. Oct 19, 1932 - Jul 1, 2018 Survived by husband, Robert Sieborg; children, Steven (Melinda) Kurtz, Susan (Nelson) Smith, Brett (Lori) Sieborg, Susan (David) Gochenauer; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Amanna; loving pet cat, Miss Mittens; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents; siblings, Lois, Phyllis and Elwin. SERVICES: 1pm Friday, July 6, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 6-8pm Thursday at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society or Hearts United for Animals (73418 638 Ave, Auburn, NE 68305). Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

Bob & Family; Very sorry for your loss.. Bob as you know we go way back to the Resource Center on the 4 th floor and we were all a close family in this center --. Glad i did get to sit and talk to you both at the Christmas party at the hall--Thanks to you two being my friend for so many----H Flemmer OPD retired

