Siebold, Patricia A. August 11, 1956 - June 13, 2020 FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, June 18th, 12:30pm, West Center Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2pm, Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

