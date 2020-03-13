Siderewicz, Raymond D. January 26, 1958 - March 11, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Cecilia; brothers, David "Butch" and Joey. Survived by siblings, Sr. Barbara Siderwicz OSF, Lorraine (Doug) Arthur, Anne Erwin, Teri (Dale) Rieck, Julie Siderewicz, Mary Ozment, Pauline Siderewicz, Stan (Gail), George (Stacey), Rose (Duncan) Lawhorne; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (41st and J) Saturday after 9am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL 10am. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

