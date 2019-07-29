Sibert, William G. "Bill" Age 80 Passed away at his home on July 28, 2019. Bill was born in Omaha to Walter and Ruth Kaluza on October 31, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ruth; and granddaughter, Mary Ann Sibert. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Rick (Kerri) Sibert, and Bill (Cindy) Sibert; daughters, Tammy (Marty) Nelson, and Susan (Carl) Barnett; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. VISITATION with the family will be from 5:30-7:30pm Tuesday, July 30th. FUNERAL SERVICE will be at 10am Wednesday, July 31st, both at the Braman Mortuary 72nd Street Chapel. BRAMAN MORTUARY-72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.