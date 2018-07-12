Sibert, Shirley Age 90 Shirley Sibert, of Kearney, NE, died July 6, 2018 at her home in Kearney. Surviving are her husband, Frank Sibert of Kearney, NE; and three sisters-in-law. MEMORIAL SERVICES: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 10:30am, at the First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud with a reception to follow. Memorials will be directed to the P.E.O. Scholarship Loan Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home 241 West Fourth Avenue Red Cloud, NE 68970 (402) 746-2500

