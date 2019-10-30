Shuman, Donald A.

Shuman, Donald A. January 8, 1933 - October 28, 2019 Don is survived by his wife, Mona Shuman; son, Todd Shuman; grandchildren, Justina and Jordan Shuman; great grandchildren, Kaiden and Rylan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Albie; sister, Jean Haase; daughter-in-law, Michelle Shuman. VISITATION: Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4-7pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

