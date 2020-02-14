Shudak, Stephen Francis "Rat" Age 71 Stephen Francis Shudak "Rat" was born, January 12th, 1949 in Co. Bluffs to Frank and Neva (Burke) Shudak. After a short stint at Thomas Jefferson High School, he graduated from St. Albert in 1967 where his claim to fame was hitting the first home run after the new baseball field was built. It is his only record still standing at SA. He later went to Buena Vista College for a year to play football, but he missed the love of his life who was back home, so he transferred to the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He married Jan Wettengel July 12th, 1969. He then graduated with a teaching degree, but the railroad was calling his name because it paid more money to support his growing family of two daughters, Christine and Cynthia, who were born 11 months apart. In 1980, the railroad took them to the exotic location of Fremont, NE. They stayed in Fremont until moving to Elkhorn, NE; in 2005. After a stellar 40-year career at UPRR where he made many lifelong friends and achieved the title of Locomotive Manager, he officially retired in 2009. In his retirement he enjoyed golfing, playing keno with his west end buddies and watching his grandkids in their numerous activities. He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 38 years, Jan; as well as parents, Frank and Neva; father-in-law, Paul Wettengel. Survivors include daughters, Chris Shudak, Cindy (Dana) Janssen; grandchildren: Alex, Jordan and Jett Janssen; Taylor, Tanner and Taryn Stern; siblings and spouses: Dan (Joyce) Shudak, Janet (Mark) McGruder, Karen (Jeff) Tucker, Mike (Stacey) Shudak, Laura (Bill) Meis, Marty (Suzanne) Shudak, Jeff (Trudy) Shudak; mother-in-law, Pat Wettengel, and too many Wettengels to name; many nieces and nephews and friends; girlfriend, Liz Collins. VISITATION: Sunday, 6-8pm, with a Rosary at 7pm, at Holy Family Church. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 11am, also at Holy Family. Steve will be laid to rest with wife Jan at St. Joseph Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Holy Family. Memorials to UNMC Cancer Research and or St. Albert Schools. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
