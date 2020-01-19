Shreve, Toni Lee (McCartney)

Shreve, Toni Lee (McCartney) September 2, 1931 - January 16, 2020 Survived by husband, Robert; sons, Steven and Scott (Marjorie); grandchildren, Daryl (Ashley), MacKenzie (Mihir), and Seth, Hannah (Andy); and great grandchildren, Cariel and Mara. Private Family Services. Memorials are suggested to the Joslyn Art Museum. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

