Shrauger, Virginia Moore December 10, 1922 - December 16, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, George and Bessie Moore; son, Dennis Shrauger. Survived by daughter, Mary Shrauger; daughter-in-law, Kathy Nolan Shrauger; grandsons, Erick Shrauger (Jennifer) and Matthew Shrauger; great-grandsons, Casey, Quinn, Connor and Colin. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, December 21st, 12pm, St. Bernard Catholic Church (3601 North 65th Street) with VISITATION at 11am. Interment: Calvary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Partners in Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt CT, Bend, Oregon, 97701 or Equine Outreach, 60335 Arnold Market, Bend, Oregon, 97702. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

