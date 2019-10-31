Showers, LeRoy C.

Showers, LeRoy C. May 3, 1935 - October 29, 2019 Council Bluffs. LeRoy worked for Skelly's Gas Station and was a machinist and shop supervisor for the Union Pacific Railroad for 41 years, retiring in 1996. Preceded by parents, Floyd and Helen (Basch) Showers; wife, Marjorie J. Showers in 1999; grandsons, Walker Showers and Drew Showers; sister, Marilyn Showers and brother, DeWayne Showers. Survived by his sons, Roger (Jane) Showers of Council Bluffs, Ron (Sandie) Showers of Bennington, NE; daughters, Cindy (Dale) Lee, Chery Showers all of Council Bluffs; 8 grandchildren, Shawn (Michelle) Lee, Michelle (David) Sobotka, Rachel (Clayton) Wennekamp, Zoey Showers, Cari Kinzer, Katie (Steve) Dose, Becky Mills and Heather Showers, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; brother, Arlin (Beverly) Showers; sister-in-law, Marlene Showers all of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: with the family, Friday, 6-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am at St. John's United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Josie Harper Hospice House, Parkinson's Foundation, Meals on Wheels or West End Optimist Club. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

